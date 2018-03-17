Armenia, France sign defense cooperation agreement for 2018
March 17, 2018 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and France have agreed on bilateral cooperation in the defense sector for 2018.
Defense policy chief of Armenia’s defense ministry Levon Ayvazyan and the French Defense Attaché in Armenia Olivier Madiot signed the agreement on Friday, March 16.
The document encompasses 10 aspects overall, including military education, training, French language training, as well as exchange programs in military medicine, cyber security, engineering and other areas in Armenia and France.
Also, the parties agreed to continue collaborating for a deeper cooperation in the peacekeeping field.
Top stories
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS promotes StartPhone 2500 users to StartPhone Extra 2500 Subscribers will receive 3 times more Internet traffic for communicating in social networks more freely, and 2500 minutes on-net airtime.
Who do pre-school kids in Artsakh and Azerbaijan consider enemies? (video) In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Banksy unveils mural in NTC to protest Turkish artist’s imprisonment The anonymous British artist’s 70-foot-long mural protests the imprisonment of the Turkish-Kurdish artist and journalist Zehra Dogan.
Colombian football player Jordy Monroy invited to Armenia squad Chief coach Artur Petrosyan has published the current squad of the Armenian national football team which includes the name a Colombian player.