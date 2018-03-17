Armenia, France sign defense cooperation agreement for 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and France have agreed on bilateral cooperation in the defense sector for 2018.

Defense policy chief of Armenia’s defense ministry Levon Ayvazyan and the French Defense Attaché in Armenia Olivier Madiot signed the agreement on Friday, March 16.

The document encompasses 10 aspects overall, including military education, training, French language training, as well as exchange programs in military medicine, cyber security, engineering and other areas in Armenia and France.

Also, the parties agreed to continue collaborating for a deeper cooperation in the peacekeeping field.