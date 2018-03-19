Armenia president congratulates Putin on election victory
March 19, 2018 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, March 19 congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the presidential election in Russia.
"The results of the voting show Russian citizens’ extensive support for the policy toward comprehensive development, economic modernization and continued increase of your country’s role in global processes," the Armenian leader said.
"Owing to the ongoing high-level political dialogue, coordination of foreign policy, fruitful cooperation in security matters, implementation of mutually beneficial projects in trade-economic, humanitarian and other fields, the allied relations of our countries have been reinforced in recent years. Cooperation in CSTO, EAEU, CIS and other multilateral platforms enriches the whole complex of Armenian-Russian strategic partnership.
"Armenia highly appreciates Russia’s important and consistent mediation efforts aimed at bringing about an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including in its capacity as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair."
Putin won re-election after securing some 76.65% of votes with more than 90% counted on Sunday, March 18.
