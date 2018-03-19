Saudi Arabia says abolishing gender pay gap
March 19, 2018 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The authorities of Saudi Arabia are working on legislation that will equalize women’s salaries with those of men’s, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, according to PM News Nigeria.
“We are working on an initiative, which we will launch in the near future, to introduce regulations ensuring equal pay for men and women,” the crown prince said in an interview with the CBS broadcaster.
According to bin Salman, these measures will increase the proportion of working women from 22 per cent currently.
The crown prince admitted that women in his country do not yet have full rights, but noted that he considers women and men equal.
The change in the social status of women is part of the Vision 2030 strategy of the Saudi Arabian authorities.
Earlier in March, the Kingdom allowed women to serve in the armed forces. A total of 140 positions were opened, and 107,000 applied to those positions.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran's Rouhani congratulates new Armenian president Rouhani expressed hope that Tehran-Yerevan ties would further develop with regard to cultural and historical ties between the two nations.
Polish senator pays tribute to 1.5 mln victims of Armenian Genocide The Polish delegation put a wreath at the memorial and honored the memory of those perished with a moment of silence.
Armenia among top 10 countries of inbound tourism to Russia in 2017 Armenia took the seventh spot in terms of the number of tourist trips taken to Russia last year and is nestled between Poland and Germany.
How an Armenian immigrant started a restaurant career in Niagara Falls The grand re-opening with a redecorated dining room and a re-equipped kitchen at a total cost of about $50,000 in 1948.