Islamic State blows up Syrian army artillery guns with anti-tank missiles

March 19, 2018 - 14:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amid a powerful assault carried out by Islamic State forces across government-held areas of Deir ez-Zor province on Saturday, March 17 night through Sunday afternoon, two Syrian Army artillery pieces were knocked by an anti-tank missile team belonging to the terrorist group, Al-Masdar News reports.

The attack took place on the northern outskirts of Abu Kamal city (near the Iraqi border) and saw IS engage and destroy two Syrian Army 130-mm M-46 field guns, a staple artillery piece in the arsenal of government forces.

During the wide-sweeping IS assault that was, Islamic State militants attacked the Syrian Army and allied paramilitary groups at the T-2 military airbase as well as the Euphrates cities of Al-Mayadeen and Abu Kamal.

Although unconfirmed, it appears that the group’s offensive of Saturday to Sunday has since come to an end, however, at relatively high-cost to all sides with both the Syrian Army and allied forces and IS likely suffering a combined death toll of over one hundred men.

