Armenia to ratify CEPA deal with EU in April

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union will be ratified by the National Assembly on April 10, the head of the foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan told a press conference on Monday, March 18.

Addressing the press conference alongside a Polish parliamentary delegation in Yerevan, Ashotyan said the deal will enter into effect “part by part”.

“Our joint efforts were dedicated to a number of most important questions, particularly to the ratification of the EU-Armenia agreement,” the Armenian lawmaker was quoted as saying by Panorama.am.

“The possibility of launching political dialogue for an EU visa waiver program have also been discussed.”

The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the EU and Armenia was signed by Mogherini and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Brussels on November 24. The Armenian government approved the 350-page deal in December.