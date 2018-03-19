Syrian photographer wins 7th HIPA Grand Prize of $120,000
March 19, 2018 - 18:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian photographer Mohamed Alragheb has won the $120,000 Grand Prize in the seventh annual Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA). The photographer was unable to attend the awards due to the ongoing hostilities in Syria. However, one of the subjects of the photograph, fellow photojournalist Abd Alkader Habak, received the prize on his behalf, and was given a special merit award for an extraordinary act of bravery, PND Pulse reports.
The events that lead to the photograph unfolded April 2017, in the Rashideen neighborhood in Western Aleppo. Both Habak and Alragheb were documenting a people exchange down a peace corridor that had been allowed under ceasefire, when a massive explosion occurred near the two photojournalists. Habak returned four times to the scene of the explosion to remove injured parties as a result of this car bomb. In the winning image, Habak is seen running away from a recently exploded car carrying a severely injured child, his camera still hanging about his neck.
Communicating from Syria, Alragheb had this reaction to winning the Grand Prize. “First of all, I would like to thank the patrons of HIPA for the chance to showcase my photograph as a winner of this competition to the rest of the world. This award can be considered one of the biggest milestones in my life, despite my young age.”
On the impact of the award he said: “I hope that my win will give me more chances and opportunities in photography and that I will continue to seek success in all avenues of the artform." Asked about his brave colleague, he said: “I would like to say that Alkader Habak represents a true Syrian revolutionary with his strong touch of humanity and his determination and drive to help others in need.”
Asked how the prize will affect him personally, the winner stated: “It will drive me to capture more powerful photographs and improve my skills as a photographer in the difficult circumstances we are currently experiencing in Syria”.
The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award was established by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, in 2011. The theme of the 2019 Awards will be “Hope”.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin collected 95% of votes in Armenia’s Gyumri Gyumri is home to the Russian 102nd Military Base, officially known as the 102nd Military Base of the Group of Russian Forces in Transcaucasia.
Lack of int'l reaction inspires more territorial claims by Baku: Armenia The lack of international reaction to Azerbaijani president's territorial claims against Armenia propel more such declarations, Balayan said.
Karabakh president congratulates Putin after Russia election win Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin over his victory in the Russian presidential election.
Armenia to ratify CEPA deal with EU in April Addressing the press conference, lawmaker Armen Ashotyan said the deal will enter into effect “part by part”.