Karabakh president congratulates Putin after Russia election win
March 19, 2018 - 17:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin over his victory in the Russian presidential election on Monday, March 19.
Putin won re-election after securing some 76.65% of votes with more than 90% counted on Sunday.
The victory, according to Sahakyan, once again confirms Putin's "well-deserved authority among the Russian society and has become a proof of the nationwide support" for his efforts to secure "continuous socioeconomic development and prosperity of Russia, protection of its interests in the international arena."
"Artsakh appreciates your personal input and Russia's position as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk group in the comprehensive and just settlement of the Karabakh conflict," Sahakyan said.
"I am confident that Russia will continue its efforts of maintaining and strengthening peace, ensuring stability and security in the region."
Earlier, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan too congratulated Putin.
