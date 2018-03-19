Putin collected 95% of votes in Armenia’s Gyumri
March 19, 2018 - 18:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Current Russian president Vladimir Putin collected some 95% of the votes in the Armenian city of Gyumri where 1300 Russian citizens cast ballots on Sunday, March 18, RIA Novosti reports.
Some 5000 people participated in the election in Armenia’s capital where a polling station was opened at the Russian embassy in Yerevan.
Gyumri is home to the Russian 102nd Military Base, officially known as the 102nd Military Base of the Group of Russian Forces in Transcaucasia.
Putin won re-election after securing some 76.65% of votes with more than 90% counted. None of the seven candidates who ran against him posed a threat, while opposition leader Alexei Navalny was barred from running.
