Levon Aronian draws Candidates Tournament round 8

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Ding Liren of China at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Monday, March 19.

Fabiano Caruana of the United States leads the tournament with 5.5 points overall, while Aronian shares the 7th-8th spots with Wesley So (United States), each having collected just 3.0 points.

In round 9 on Tuesday, Aronian will face Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan.

The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.