Armenia's Aronian draws R9 game vs Azerbaijan's Mamedyarov in Berlin

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 9 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Tuesday, March 20.

Fabiano Caruana of the United States leads the tournament with 6.0 points overall, while Aronian shares the 6th-8th spots with Wesley So (United States) and Vladimir Kramnik (Russia), each having collected just 3.5 points.

The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.