Armenia's Aronian draws R9 game vs Azerbaijan's Mamedyarov in Berlin
March 21, 2018 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 9 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Tuesday, March 20.
Fabiano Caruana of the United States leads the tournament with 6.0 points overall, while Aronian shares the 6th-8th spots with Wesley So (United States) and Vladimir Kramnik (Russia), each having collected just 3.5 points.
The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.
Top stories
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
Liverpool FC legend Dietmar Hamann believes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a highly-coveted player at Arsenal.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Turkish-backed rebels nearing Syrian army lines in northern Aleppo The Turkish-backed rebels have been rapidly expanding their presence around the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate recently.
How Azerbaijan distorts UN Security Council resolutions: publisher The four Resolutions are often cited by the Azerbaijani media which is under the strict control of the government of Azerbaijan.
Artsakh president in Lebanon for a working visit Bako Sahakyan and other Karabakh officials arrived in Beirut on March 20 after completing a visit to the United States.
Syrian troops discover two mass graves in east Hama the mass graves were discovered near the town of Rahjan which was the hometown of the Syrian Ministry of Defence before its fall in 2014.