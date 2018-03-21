Armenia military: Azerbaijan will continue keeping the situation tense

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian defense ministry has unveiled the project of modernization of the armed forces for 2018-2024. Among its priorities is the counteraction to scenarios of large-scale military operations that may be initiated by Azerbaijan.

The document says that although Armenia will continue searching a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, a final settlement is unlikely given Azerbaijan’s maximalist approaches.

“Azerbaijan will carry on with its policy of inciting militarization and arms race, keeping the situation on the border with Armenia and the contact line with Karabakh tense, purchasing modern assault weapons and carrying out information and propaganda preparations for the resumption of hostilities,” the paper says.

Also, the document says that geopolitical developments and regional challenges continue to remain immediate and possible threats to Armenia's sustainable and secure development.