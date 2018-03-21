Artsakh state minister visits Australian enterprises
March 21, 2018 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) state minister Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday, March 20 visited industrial and agricultural processing enterprises in Australia to discuss the possibilities of sharing their experience with the business community of Karabakh.
The official visited, in particular, companies engaged in the production of dairy and sheet metal products, as well as grape processing plants.
The Artsakh official then met the representatives of the Armenian community of Sidney to detail the challenges that the country has been facing in the past decades and the achievements it registered during that period.
Earlier, Harutyunyan visited the parliament of New South Wales. Harutyunyan thanked the Parliament of NSW for standing with the Armenians of the Republic of Artsakh by recognising their Independence and rights to self-determination. He also personally thanked O'Dea, Dr. Hugh McDermott MP: State Member for Prospect and Damien Tudehope MP for their speeches in Parliament earlier this month, commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the Sumgait Massacres.
Harutyunyan also visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Khatchkar within the Peace Garden of Parliament House, and paid his respects to the 1.5 million victims of the first genocide of the 20th century, which was recognised by the NSW Parliament in 1997, and reaffirmed in 2013.
Top stories
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Turkish-backed troops reportedly attack Syrian military in Aleppo Intense clashes are now continuing between the Turkish-backed rebels and joint YPG-NDF troops inside of Kimar.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia shares experience at key TIFA meeting The TIFA Council prioritizes the feedback of the private sector, relying on the first-hand experience and advice provided by companies.
Armenia to increase nuclear energy production by 10% Armenia’s nuclear energy production will grow by 10% under a service life extension and modernization program.
Tintype photo bought on eBay for $10 could be worth $2 million A photo of the infamous outlaw Jesse James that was bought by an eBay shopper for $10 could be worth as much as $2 million.