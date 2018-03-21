Artsakh state minister visits Australian enterprises

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) state minister Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday, March 20 visited industrial and agricultural processing enterprises in Australia to discuss the possibilities of sharing their experience with the business community of Karabakh.

The official visited, in particular, companies engaged in the production of dairy and sheet metal products, as well as grape processing plants.

The Artsakh official then met the representatives of the Armenian community of Sidney to detail the challenges that the country has been facing in the past decades and the achievements it registered during that period.

Earlier, Harutyunyan visited the parliament of New South Wales. Harutyunyan thanked the Parliament of NSW for standing with the Armenians of the Republic of Artsakh by recognising their Independence and rights to self-determination. He also personally thanked O'Dea, Dr. Hugh McDermott MP: State Member for Prospect and Damien Tudehope MP for their speeches in Parliament earlier this month, commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the Sumgait Massacres.

Harutyunyan also visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Khatchkar within the Peace Garden of Parliament House, and paid his respects to the 1.5 million victims of the first genocide of the 20th century, which was recognised by the NSW Parliament in 1997, and reaffirmed in 2013.