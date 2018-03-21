Armenian companies given exclusive opportunity at key expo
March 21, 2018 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia, five companies engaged in light industry have a joint pavilion at the TextilLegProm international exhibition in Moscow which launched on March 20 and will run through March 23.
The fair is held twice a year, with more than 2000 companies from 25 countries of the world unveiling textile production and light industry equipment. It is considered one of the world's largest 50 exhibitions with its area covering 42 000 square meters.
TextilLegProm has initiated a business meeting for international distributors, middle and large buyers with Armenian producers for several companies to introduce their capacity and export samples. In addition, a catalog of the 50th jubilee exhibition will present achievements of Armenia's textile industry in recent years.
“The organization of a special meeting with producers is an exclusive event within the framework of the international expo, which multiplies the negotiation opportunities of Armenian manufacturers. Surely, the rapid growth and export potential of Armenian textile industry were decisive”, noted the DFA International cooperation team leader Narek Aleksanyan.
TextilLegProm is a platform of effective practical arrangements: during last year's 2 exhibitions, Armenian producers have signed export contracts worth more than AMD 730 million (more than $1.5 million).
