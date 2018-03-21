Armenia to join NATO’s Srbija-2018 exercise in October

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will be joining NATO troops for Srbija -2018 drills in the town of Mladenovac.

The 18th EADRCC consequence management field exercise will be held on october 8-11 with the aim of improving interoperability in international disaster response operations.

The exercise was organized in Armenia in 2010 with the participation of 20 countries.

24 rescuers are st to take part in the drills, and the application for participation has already been sent.