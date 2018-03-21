Armenia to join NATO’s Srbija-2018 exercise in October
March 21, 2018 - 14:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will be joining NATO troops for Srbija -2018 drills in the town of Mladenovac.
The 18th EADRCC consequence management field exercise will be held on october 8-11 with the aim of improving interoperability in international disaster response operations.
The exercise was organized in Armenia in 2010 with the participation of 20 countries.
24 rescuers are st to take part in the drills, and the application for participation has already been sent.
Top stories
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish-backed troops reportedly attack Syrian military in Aleppo Intense clashes are now continuing between the Turkish-backed rebels and joint YPG-NDF troops inside of Kimar.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia shares experience at key TIFA meeting The TIFA Council prioritizes the feedback of the private sector, relying on the first-hand experience and advice provided by companies.
Armenia to increase nuclear energy production by 10% Armenia’s nuclear energy production will grow by 10% under a service life extension and modernization program.
Tintype photo bought on eBay for $10 could be worth $2 million A photo of the infamous outlaw Jesse James that was bought by an eBay shopper for $10 could be worth as much as $2 million.