Audioslave reunite with Serj Tankian for tribute to Chris Cornell (video)
March 21, 2018 - 14:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "System of a Down" singer Serj Tankian joined surviving "Audioslave" members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk to perform “Like a Stone” in Auckland, New Zealand on Monday, March 19 during a Prophets of Rage show, Alternative Nation reports.
Morello wrote on Instagram, “Thanks @serjtankian for a stunning, emotional, beautiful, chilling tribute to #ChrisCornell tonight in Auckland. #LikeAStone”.
Tankian also performed with Audioslave’s surviving members last year.
Chris Cornell was posthumously awarded Human Rights Watch’s inaugural Promise Award at a Los Angeles gala in November, with Tankian giving a speech.
“We’re here tonight to honor a compassionate, just and gentle human being who I had the great pleasure to call my friend, Chris Cornell,” Tankian said. “His voice was always honest, caring and real. It’s difficult to successfully lie through art. The man himself was always honest, caring and real.”
Tankian also talked about Cornell’s theme song for "The Promise", a 2016 film about the Armenian Genocide. “When Chris learned that all the proceeds from the film were ultimately going to be donated to charitable organizations, he also made the decision to donate all of his proceeds from the song to support refugees and children.”
Top stories
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish-backed troops reportedly attack Syrian military in Aleppo Intense clashes are now continuing between the Turkish-backed rebels and joint YPG-NDF troops inside of Kimar.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia shares experience at key TIFA meeting The TIFA Council prioritizes the feedback of the private sector, relying on the first-hand experience and advice provided by companies.
Armenia to increase nuclear energy production by 10% Armenia’s nuclear energy production will grow by 10% under a service life extension and modernization program.
Tintype photo bought on eBay for $10 could be worth $2 million A photo of the infamous outlaw Jesse James that was bought by an eBay shopper for $10 could be worth as much as $2 million.