VivaCell-MTS sums up Armenia housing project results for 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - The housing project financed by VivaCell-MTS and implemented by Fuller Center for Housing Armenia aims to ease the social burden of families in need of decent housing conditions in distant parts of the country. The results of the successful partnership during 2017 were summed up in the town of Goris in Syunik province, where three families that benefited from the program last year have already celebrated housewarming.

Two of the families managed to complete the construction of their half-built houses, while the third one completed the renovation of the roof and the interior of the home.

The large family of Gyurjyans has endured many hardships for years, but has continued putting down roots in the homeland. Aksel and Ruben are two of Gyurjyans’ seven children. For many years and their families lived in rented houses as their parental house was too small for the extended family. Their father, Albert, started to build a house for his sons decades ago, but the walls of the half-built house stayed unfinished for all those years.

“The construction of this house was unique in the 2017 housing project: with one project's financial calculation, it was possible to support two families not depriving anyone of the opportunity to live in decent conditions. It is not clear yet whether the program will continue this year, however, during these years not only the financial support of VivaCell-MTS, but also the dedication of the whole staff became invaluable both for us and for such families,” shared Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

In 2017, 13 families from different provinces felt the happiness of having a house. Six of them were supported owing to VivaCell-MTS General manager Ralph Yirikian's personal donation.

Through the six years of partnership, 56 communities of Armenia have been included in the housing project, with 150 families having already benefited from it.

During all these years, VivaCell-MTS has invested more than AMD 369 million for the implementation of the housing project in ten provinces of Armenia.