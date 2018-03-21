Armenia to increase nuclear energy production by 10%
March 21, 2018 - 18:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s nuclear energy production will grow by 10% under the service life extension and modernization program of the second power unit of the nuclear plant, minister of energy infrastructure and natural resources Ashot Manukyan said on Wednesday, March 21.
According to him, the capacity factors of electricity production is currently equally distributed in Armenia.
“Nuclear energy, as well as electricity produced from water sources and gas account for the 33% each,” he said, adding that the share of the former will grow to 40-41% in 2020-2021.
In response to a question by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan from Yelk bloc, the minister said he doesn’t think the construction of a new power unit is rational.
The minister said the nuclear plant will be capable of operating after certain diagnostic works, also citing a number of alternatives that are safe and more reliable.
