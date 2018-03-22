Armenia government sends CEPA bill to parliament for ratification
March 22, 2018 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Thursday, March 22 approved a draft law on the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union.
The government has already submitted the bill to the National Assembly for a final ratification.
Earlier, the head of the foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan said the CEPA will be ratified by the parliament on April 10.
The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the EU and Armenia was signed by Mogherini and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Brussels on November 24. The Armenian government approved the 350-page deal in December.
