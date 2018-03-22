Russia’s Tupolev Tu-160 bomber gets big range boost with new engine
March 22, 2018 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new model of engine has been developed for Russia’s Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber which gives it a considerable range increase over the current powerplant in use with the aircraft, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Yuri Borisov, the upgraded NK-32 type engine will boost the combat range of a Tu-160 on internal fuel by over one thousand kilometers.
The upped range endurance is attributed to a 10% efficiency increase in the new NK-32 powerplant model.
In any event, the engine is still in its experimental phase of development (despite preliminary testing) and many years of trials are yet to come.
Borisov stated that the Russian Aersopace Forces will renew a contract with the Tupolev Design Bureau for the modernization of its Tu-160 fleet by the end of 2018 and that overhauled bombers types with the upgraded NK-32 powerplants will begin to enter service by the start of 2021.
