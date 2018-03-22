// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia, Israel will abolish double taxation

Armenia, Israel will abolish double taxation
March 22, 2018 - 14:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Israel will abolish double taxation, a corresponding draft decision was approved at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, March 22.

Israel and Armenia expressed a wish to bolster and expand relations when the former’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met the latter’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2017.

During their meeting, the two explored intensification of trade and economic relations, expansion of the legal framework, the perspectives of implementing joint programs in the fields of information technologies, education and science, tourism and agriculture.

