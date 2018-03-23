Candidates Tournament: Levon Aronian lags behind on last spot

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian lost the round 10 match against Vladimir Kramnik of Russia at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Thursday, March 22.

Fabiano Caruana of the United States leads the tournament with 6.5 points overall, while Aronian has the past spot, having collected just 3.5 points.

The Armenian will face Sergey Karjakin (Russia) in round 11.

The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.