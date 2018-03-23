Candidates Tournament: Levon Aronian lags behind on last spot
March 23, 2018 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian lost the round 10 match against Vladimir Kramnik of Russia at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Thursday, March 22.
Fabiano Caruana of the United States leads the tournament with 6.5 points overall, while Aronian has the past spot, having collected just 3.5 points.
The Armenian will face Sergey Karjakin (Russia) in round 11.
The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.
Top stories
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
Liverpool FC legend Dietmar Hamann believes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a highly-coveted player at Arsenal.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Scientists solve ‘alien skeleton’ mystery DNA tests confirmed that the skeleton, nicknamed “Ata” as it was discovered in Chile’s Atacama Desert in 2003, was human.
France reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal A French Foreign Ministry spokesman in a statement on March 22 underlined the need to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Armenia’s export of fruits and vegetables more than doubles According to fresh data, the majority of the Armenian agricultural produce - 23,370 tons - were delivered to Russia.
Blogger jailed in Azerbaijan will arrive in Armenia Alexander Lapshin, who was imprisoned in Baku for visiting Artsakh and freed several months later, will arrive in Armenia.