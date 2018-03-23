Syrian army captures several buildings in Ayn Tarma

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed its field operations in the southern pocket of the East Ghouta on Thursday, March 22, targeting the strategic ‘Ayn Tarma suburb.

Led by the 4th Division, the Syrian army made their first major push into ‘Ayn Tarma after seizing suburb’s corresponding valley and farms.

As a result of the push, the Syrian army’s 4th Division managed to capture several buildings inside of ‘Ayn Tarma, including the Faylaq Al-Rahman command-and-control center.