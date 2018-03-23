Czech Airlines resuming regular flights to Armenia
March 23, 2018 - 16:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech Airlines are resuming regular Prague-Yerevan flights from June 8, Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation revealed on Friday, March 23.
The carrier will fly to the Armenian capital twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
As reported earlier, Brussels Airlines is also relaunching regular flights to the Armenian capital from June 2.
In the periods of June 2 - July 2 and August 29 - October 27, the carrier will fly to Armenia once a week, while in the period between July 3 and August 28, flights from Yerevan to the Belgian capital will be carried out twice a week.
