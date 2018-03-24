Russia to present S-400 Triumf, S-300PMU-2 systems at Armenia fair

PanARMENIAN.Net - Almaz-Antey, a Russian state-owned company in the arms industry, will unveil its anti-aircraft missile systems at the ArmHiTech-2018, an international exhibition of arms and defence technologies in Armenia.

The 2018 edition of the fair will be held in Yerevan on March 29-31.

The Russian company will, in particular, bring S-400 Triumf, S-300VM Antey-2500, S-300PMU-2 Favorit air defense missile systems, as well as Buk-M2E, Tor-M2E, Tor-M2K and Tor-M2KM short- and medium-range surface-to-air systems to the Armenian capital.

Also, the company will introduce its newest products in the radiolocation equipment industry, including the 55Zh6ME system and the NEBO SVU radar.