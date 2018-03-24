3500 shots by Azerbaijani troops fired towards Karabakh positions
March 24, 2018 - 14:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 150 ceasefire violations - more than 3500 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between March 18 and 24.
Besides, the Karabakh army downed an Azerbaijani drone at around 6:30 pm on March 19. The Azerbaijani drone was put into use for carrying out a reconnaissance operation.
Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and taking necessary measures to protect their positions.
