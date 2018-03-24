Syrian Army reportedly captures Faylaq al-Rahman leader
March 24, 2018 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reports have begun to surface that the Syrian army has captured commander Abdel Nasser Shmeir, the leader of Free Syrian army affiliate militia Faylaq al-Rahman, somewhere in Damascus’ East Ghouta region, Al-Masdar News reports.
An unverified picture (show below) has been released over pro-government social media pages suggesting that the top Free Syrian army official has been been taken into the custody of government forces.
Indeed the bloodied up man in the unverified picture looks shockingly similar in both general appearance and character expression to verified pictures of Abdel Nasser Shmeir.
In any case, virtually no information exists as to how or where Abdel Nasser Shmeir was captured and overall nothing can be confirmed at the present time, the news agency says.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
3500 shots by Azerbaijani troops fired towards Karabakh positions Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and taking necessary measures to protect their positions.
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill U.S. president Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill, under which Armenia will receive no assistance from the U.S.
Russia to present S-400 Triumf, S-300PMU-2 systems at Armenia fair Russia will also introduce its newest products in the radiolocation equipment industry, including the 55Zh6ME system and the NEBO SVU radar.
French hero officer who swapped places with hostage dies French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said on Twitter that Arnaud Beltrame, the lieutenant colonel who was seriously injured, died.