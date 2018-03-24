Syrian Army reportedly captures Faylaq al-Rahman leader

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reports have begun to surface that the Syrian army has captured commander Abdel Nasser Shmeir, the leader of Free Syrian army affiliate militia Faylaq al-Rahman, somewhere in Damascus’ East Ghouta region, Al-Masdar News reports.

An unverified picture (show below) has been released over pro-government social media pages suggesting that the top Free Syrian army official has been been taken into the custody of government forces.

Indeed the bloodied up man in the unverified picture looks shockingly similar in both general appearance and character expression to verified pictures of Abdel Nasser Shmeir.

In any case, virtually no information exists as to how or where Abdel Nasser Shmeir was captured and overall nothing can be confirmed at the present time, the news agency says.