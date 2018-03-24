Number of Iranian tourists visiting Armenia on Nowruz up by 20%

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of Iranian tourists visiting Armenia on Nowruz holidays grew by 20% in 2018 against the same period a year ago.

According to the state tourism committee, 220,000 travelers from the neighboring country visited Armenia in 2017, up by 16% year-on-year.

The citizens of the Islamic Republic flock to Armenia each year not only on Nowruz, but also on other occasions, as well as to get a rare opportunity to see and hear exiled Iranian singers banned in their native country.