Number of Iranian tourists visiting Armenia on Nowruz up by 20%
March 24, 2018 - 22:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of Iranian tourists visiting Armenia on Nowruz holidays grew by 20% in 2018 against the same period a year ago.
According to the state tourism committee, 220,000 travelers from the neighboring country visited Armenia in 2017, up by 16% year-on-year.
The citizens of the Islamic Republic flock to Armenia each year not only on Nowruz, but also on other occasions, as well as to get a rare opportunity to see and hear exiled Iranian singers banned in their native country.
