Armenian scholar to unveil world of 3D printing in Yerevan, Cambridge

March 24, 2018 - 20:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hrayr Azizbekyan, Scientific Associate at the Institute for Physical Research and leading expert in 3D printing in Yerevan will be joined by local specialists in discussing the future of 3D printing in Armenia and Cambridge at the Armenian Cultural Foundation in Arlington, MA.

They include AJ Perez, General Manager, NVBOTS; Jennifer Milne, Product Manager, Formlabs; Chris Templeman, Program Manager, Microsoft Garage Makerspace (NERD); Adam Green, Operations Manager, Einstein’s Workshop; and Jack Keverian, 3D printing visionary and Professor Emeritus, Drexel University. Moderated by Berge Ayvazian, Senior Industry Analyst and Consultant, Wireless 20/20.

Experts in Armenia believe that 3D printing there has the potential to be competitive and used in education, science and engineering, The Armenian Mirror-Spectator reports.

In Cambridge, 3D printing has already become an integral component across the city and further efforts are being explored to increase this. Sponsored by the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) with co-sponsorship of the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR).

Armenia's smart cribs sing a lullaby and tell a story

Bringing comfort, design and more

