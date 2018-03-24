Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Estonian football teams met on Saturday, March 24 in a friendly match that ended with no goals on either side.

The next friendly is slated on Tuesday, March 27 against Lithuania.

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who plays for the English club Arsenal, weighed in on the fixtures with the national teams of Estonia and Lithuania on Thursday, noting that the mood in the national team is always at the highest level.

According to him, the Armenian team needs to make maximum effort in these friendly games, as well as in those that will follow in late May and early June, in order to properly prepare for the League of Nations fixtures.