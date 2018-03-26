// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Yerevan clarifying whether Armenians are among Kemerovo casualties

Yerevan clarifying whether Armenians are among Kemerovo casualties
March 26, 2018 - 12:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The foreign ministry is in the process of clarifying whether any Armenians were among the casualties of the deadly fire in the Russian city of Kemerovo.

The ministry will make an official statement shortly, spokesman Tigran Balayan told PanARMENIAN.Net

At least 53 people, including dozens of children, have died in the fire that tore through a shopping and entertainment complex in Kemerovo.

Some 660 emergency personnel were deployed in the rescue effort. Firefighters tackled the blaze for more than 17 hours.

Kemerovo, a key coal-producing area, lies about 3,600km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.

In a message, president Serzh Sargsyan expressed condolences to his Russian counterpart over the deadly fire.

 Top stories
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summitCreative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Aliyev stands on site of leveled Armenian church to threaten YerevanAliyev stands on site of leveled Armenian church to threaten Yerevan
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
Who do pre-school kids in Artsakh and Azerbaijan consider foes?Who do pre-school kids in Artsakh and Azerbaijan consider foes?
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Armenian American Don Boyajian makes his case for U.S. CongressArmenian American Don Boyajian makes his case for U.S. Congress
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
How an Armenian woman’s company in U.S. became a billion-dollar corp
Trump reportedly made a move on Armenian woman but was rejected
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
Vandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monument
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Candidates Tournament: Aronian draws round 12 against Grischuk Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 12 match against Alexander Grischuk of Russia at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament.
New antibiotic could help combat superbugs In the study, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, scientists successfully created a simplified, synthesised form of "teixobactin".
Nusra Front suffers heavy losses in west Aleppo Heavy clashes between Al-Qaeda affiliate Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham and rival Islamist group Jabhat Tahrir Souriya continue in Aleppo province.
Chinese investors planning to launch water production in Armenia Armenian mineral waters are of very high quality, the investors said, which inspires confidence that the business will succeed.