Russia honors French-Armenian legend Michel Legrand
March 27, 2018 - 14:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French musical composer, arranger, conductor, and jazz pianist of Armenian descent Michel Legrand was awarded a Badge of Honor “for contribution to the Russian culture.”
The official ceremony was held in the French capital city of Paris.
A medal was also conferred on French filmmaker Claude Lelouch whose films are included in the golden collection of world cinema.
Handing the awards on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, the Russian ambassador to France, Alexei Meshkov, said the work of the two outstanding French masters is highly appreciated in Russia.
Legrand, 86, was unable to attend the ceremony due to cold, so his wife Macha Méril (born Gagarina) received the award on his behalf.
