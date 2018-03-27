Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia opens first Fuzetea corner in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia unveiled its first Fuzetea corner to visitors of Yerevan Mall shopping center on Sunday, March 25.

Until the end of the year, the comfortable island located on the first floor of the shopping center, will serve as a perfect spot for adults and children to take a break and taste a refreshing combination of flavors. Throughout the upcoming month, all the guests of the newly opened Fuzetea corner, as well as the passers-by will have the chance to taste delicious “Lemon”, “Peach” or “Mango & pineapple” iced-tea flavor blends every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We are very glad to see the growing interest of consumers towards Fuzetea. We believe this refreshing and stimulating brand has a great potential, especially when it comes to consumers, who prefer natural drinks. This comfortable island, just like the Fuzetea, provides a moment of relaxation in our quick-paced routine. We are sure it will become very popular among the visitors of the shopping center”, said Christoph Speck, the General Manager of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia.

Fuzetea brand was introduced to Armenian consumers in February in three flavors. It is already available in 500ml bottles and 250ml cans in Yerevan and across the country.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia is a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Hellenic Company. It has been operating in Armenia since 1996, being the only authorized bottler of Coca-Cola products in the country. The Company’s beverage portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, BonAqua, Burn, Powerade, as well as Fuzetea, Dobriy, Rich and Schweppes.