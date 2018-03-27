Armenia Honorary Consulate opens in Chicago
March 27, 2018 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has established an Honorary Consulate in Chicago with a Consular District covering the Midwestern United States.
The office thus becomes Armenia’s third Honorary Consulate in USA, following the offices established in Fresno and Las Vegas in 2014 and 2015 respectively.
Oscar Tatosian will serve as Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Chicago.
