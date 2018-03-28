// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia steps up airstrikes over southern Idlib in Syria
 March 28, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces have recently stepped up their air campaign over the Idlib Governorate, targeting several areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Al-Masdar News says.

In particular, the Russian Aerospace Forces have increased their airstrikes over the southern countryside of Idlib; this region is filled with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants.

On Tuesday, March 27 night, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out several airstrikes over the rural region of Idlib, destroying a large Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham base inside the town of Al-Naqeer.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham recently took over Al-Naqeer in southern Idlib so that their forces could store their large arsenal of weapons inside the town’s supply depots.

Below is a video released by pro-opposition channels that shows the Russian airstrikes over Al-Naqeer:

The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

