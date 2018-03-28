Armenia opens GAIFF Pro film development tool to Azerbaijan too

PanARMENIAN.Net - After 15 years of holding the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival annually and the 10 years of organizing Directors Across Borders, the GAIFF is launching an innovative platform called GAIFF Pro for local, regional and international filmmakers.

The platform is available for industry professionals and newcomers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Turkey who will be given access to the experience and knowledge of award-winning experts and a new prospects for funding and cooperation.

The C2C Regional Cooperation Film Market, which is a component of GAIFF Pro, gives authors the opportunity to develop their first or second projects and pitch it to internationally accredited specialists.

The C2C consists of three components - feature film market, market for films in production, and C2C film screening.