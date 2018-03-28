// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

30 foreign companies to take part in major Armenia defense fair

March 28, 2018 - 13:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An international fair of armament and defense technology, the ArmHiTec-2018 will this year be held on March 29-31 in Armenia, with 30 foreign companies from 14 countries set to participate, a statement from the defense ministrysaid on Wednesday, March 28.

34 Armenian companies will also be represented at the event, as will high-level delegations from 10 countries.

The fair will also feature conferences, roundtable discussions and high-level meeting.

Also, the contact line in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) will be broadcasted live, Aysor.am says.

As reported earlier, Russia will present advanced weapons at the fair in Yerevan. Almaz-Antey, in particular, will bring S-400 Triumf, S-300VM Antey-2500, S-300PMU-2 Favorit air defense missile systems, as well as Buk-M2E, Tor-M2E, Tor-M2K and Tor-M2KM short- and medium-range surface-to-air systems to the Armenian capital.

Also, the company will introduce its newest products in the radiolocation equipment industry, including the 55Zh6ME system and the NEBO SVU radar.

Armenia prevents Islamic State member from entering the country
