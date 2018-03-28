30 foreign companies to take part in major Armenia defense fair

PanARMENIAN.Net - An international fair of armament and defense technology, the ArmHiTec-2018 will this year be held on March 29-31 in Armenia, with 30 foreign companies from 14 countries set to participate, a statement from the defense ministrysaid on Wednesday, March 28.

34 Armenian companies will also be represented at the event, as will high-level delegations from 10 countries.

The fair will also feature conferences, roundtable discussions and high-level meeting.

Also, the contact line in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) will be broadcasted live, Aysor.am says.

As reported earlier, Russia will present advanced weapons at the fair in Yerevan. Almaz-Antey, in particular, will bring S-400 Triumf, S-300VM Antey-2500, S-300PMU-2 Favorit air defense missile systems, as well as Buk-M2E, Tor-M2E, Tor-M2K and Tor-M2KM short- and medium-range surface-to-air systems to the Armenian capital.

Also, the company will introduce its newest products in the radiolocation equipment industry, including the 55Zh6ME system and the NEBO SVU radar.