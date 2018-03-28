Possible U.S. sanctions cause concern: Armenia
March 28, 2018 - 16:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Possible sanctions by the United States against Armenia cause concern, deputy defense minister David Pakhchanian said on Wednesday, March 28, according to Yerkir Media TV.
However, he said, Armenia's task is to ensure security, that’s why the country should put its interests first.
The U.S. State Department announced that starting from January 30 Washington would be able to impose sanctions against foreign companies or people for "significant transactions with persons in the defense and intelligence sectors of the Russian government.”
Armenia and Azerbaijan, in particular, have signed military cooperation contracts with Russia.
Azerbaijan has already bought Russian weapons, ammunition and military equipment for some $5 billion, while shipments are still underway. The two countries are currently working on a new contract.
Armenia, in turn, is constantly building up its armed forces with Russian weapons and equipment. Yerevan and Moscow signed a $200 million loan deal for purchasing armaments and have already agreed on a new $100 million loan deal.
