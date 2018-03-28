Syrian army uncovers Islamic State weapons factory in Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army (SAA) continued their sweeping operations in the Deir ez-Zor countryside this week, as they attempt to eradicate the last remnants of the Islamic State (IS), Al-Masdar News reports.

During this week’s sweeping operation, the Syrian army uncovered a large weapons factory that was used by the Islamic State to produce mortar shells, IEDs, and other types of explosives.

This weapons factory was discovered by the Syrian Arab Army in the town of Mahkan, which is located just north of the former Islamic State stronghold of Al-Mayadeen.

Below is video footage of the uncovered Islamic State weapons depot in rural Deir ez-Zor: