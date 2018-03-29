Fans claim to have revealed "Game of Thrones" last ever scene

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" is heading towards its final chapter as the eighth and last series airs next year, and some fans believe they’ve found out what the final scene could be.

The final season of "Game of Thrones" will hopefully see all the loose ends tied together, although it isn’t known exactly how.

However, viewers have been speculating on what the closing moments could involve, and have developed some very convincing theories.

Fans have taken to forums dedicated to the HBO drama and formulated some ideas on how they think it could end, The Express reports.

One Redditor suggested: “Sansa [played by Sophie Turner] visiting King Aegon Targaryen statue in the Winterfell crypts and someone will ask her why he was buried there (since he is a Targaryen King) she is going to reply: ‘He was a Stark of Winterfell, this is where he belongs’.”

It clearly struck a chord as another fan replied: “Goosebumps reading this. Great shout.”

However, some fans are desperate for a more positive outcome.

One viewer posed: “Dany [Emilia Clarke] and Jon [Kit Harington] ruling.

“I honestly just want a basic happy ending I’m fine with everything going to hell prior to that but if the two main characters die then the whole story is an absolute waste of time and will totally ruin the rewatchable-ness of the show.

“For example when I rewatch now I don’t really care about anything that Robb [Stark] does or says or feels because he does and is largely a footnote afterwards so if dany dies then who cares about her struggles or what she says or likes or anything.”

Although, another fan thought they might need to reassess their expectations as they quoted: “‘If you think this has a happy ending then you haven’t been paying attention’.”

Another theory shared by a few fans involves Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) striking out on her own again.

“Either Arya on a ship sailing west of Westeros. Or Jon sitting on the iron throne all forlorn looking just like that classic picture of Ned.”

A second chimed in: “I instantly thought Arya heading west of Westeros, and that could actually be a spin-off on its own (what's west of Westeros, no one knows)!”

Loveable underdog Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) also looks to be a frontrunner for being the one to steal the final scene.

User Hurtfulfriend0 suggested: “Probably something like Sam closing the book of Westeros and talking with the son of Jon and Dany, the future king.”

While Paulmr- added: “Something with Sam. He’ll be some sort of narrator.”

Another jested: “Eventually, the great great great (six more greats) grandson of Sam would be trying to keep the attention of two bored, purple-eyed children with smart phones.”

However, some fans were more inclined to look towards more humorous options.

One simply plumped for “Tyrion [Peter Dinklage] opening his bar”.