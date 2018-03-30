Forest initiative to provide outdoor adventure experience in Dilijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A venture called Forest Dilijan (Forest) will launch to provide an outdoor family adventure experience.

Initiated by Hovnanian International, the forest in the northern Armenian town will preserve the natural beauty and integrity of the approximately 11 hectare site situated in the center of Dilijan, ascending up towards the highlands.

It “will be a place where families can come to hike, camp, and enjoy natural activities utilizing the natural aspects of the site without the disturbance of its existing trees and rolling landscape,” HI said in a statement on Friday, March 30.

“Forest looks forward to embracing and serving the local Dilijan community to enhance tourism, a long term Hovnanian International’s commitment, and foster economic activity.

“Forest also looks to involve the local youth from surrounding educational institutions in its ongoing activities.”

The initiative is focused on sustainability utilizing, whenever possible, existing resources and materials on site as well as off-grid renewable green technology, such as solar and wind for electricity and onsite natural water sources.