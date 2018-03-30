Armenia’s Yelk bloc to unveil program against Sargsyan’s rule

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s opposition Yelk bloc will publish a roadmap for preventing the reproduction of current president Serzh Sargsyan on Saturday, March 31, head of the bloc’s parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan said, a1Plus reports.

Sargsyan hinted that he aims to extend his rule in a recent interview. The comments came two weeks before his presidential term expires and the country makes a transition to a new political system under which the prime minister will be the most powerful figure.

According to the lawmaker, the use of force is a red line for them, and Yelk will unite with other forces that share the same principle.

Pashinyan said seizing power by force is illegal, but added that citizens must be given an opportunity to get rid of the “captivity of election bribes” and be able to express their will.

The MP said the most suitable period is the week of April 9-17 when Sargsyan won’t be holding any public office.

“We’ll then call on the Armenian citizens to help prevent Serzh Sargsyan’s return,” Pashinyan said.

“In that period, the government won’t have power either, and the citizens will become the most powerful force.”