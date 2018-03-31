// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel

March 31, 2018 - 16:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan has appointed Hasmik Tolmajyan and Armen Smbatyan as Armenia’s ambassadors to France and Israel, respectively.

Tolmajyan was previously the envoy extraordinary and minister plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Swiss Confederation, while Smbatian served as an advisor to the president.

He previously was Armenia’s ambassador to Russia and held the post of the General Director of Interstate Foundation for Humanitarian Cooperation of CIS member states in the past years.

Vigen Chitechyan and Armen Melkonyan, meanwhile, were relieved of the posts as ambassadors in the same countries.

