Armenia’s Aronian snatches first victory at Grenke Chess Classic
April 2, 2018 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian won the round 2 game against Azerbaijan’s Arkadij Naiditsch at the Grenke Chess Classic, currently underway in Germany.
Aronian won the 2017 edition of the tournament last year.
Nikita Vitiugov of Russia continues to lead the tournament in Karlsruhe after beating Georg Meier (Germany) in the second round on Sunday, April 1.
Magnus Carlsen of Norway and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France also won their games on Sunday.
Aronian currently has 1.5 points, having earlier drawn the round 1 match against Meier.
The Armenian will face former world champion, Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand in round 3.
