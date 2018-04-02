1,000 Russian troops put on alert at Armenia drills
April 2, 2018 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Troops from the Russian military base in Armenia have been put on alert during drills and will be deployed to the Alagyaz highland training ground, a spokesman for the Southern military district, Vadim Astafyev, said on Monday, April 2, according to TASS.
"During the weeklong drills at the Alagyaz training ground the troops will perform exercises on driving in conditions of mountainous and rocky highland area, live firing from small arms, grenade launchers, armaments of infantry combat vehicles, tanks, artillery and anti-aircraft weapons," Astafyev said.
Special focus will be placed on carrying out tactical activity of motorized infantry with support of artillery, air defense forces and aviation.
The military exercises in the Transcaucasus region involve more than 1,000 troops and nearly 300 pieces of special military hardware, including fighter aircraft, army aircraft and drones.
