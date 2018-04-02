$14,000 raised for English-language movie about Artsakh
April 2, 2018 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - $14,000 have been raised for a new film, "Gate to Heaven", about Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) by Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan.
An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign was launched more than half a month ago to help finance the English-language project.
The movie will center on the eternal conflict of the good and the bad, the reevaluation of the truth and the conscience and the people’s destinies.
Finnish journalist Robert Stenval, 50, returns to Artsakh in 2016 to cover the war which has been reignited after a 22-year ceasefire. During his journalistic investigation, Robert meets Sofia Martirosyan, 35, a young opera singer, who happens to be the daughter of missing photojournalist Edgar Martirosyan, whom Robert abandoned in captivity during the fall of the village of Talish in 1992. Robert and Sophia’s frequent rendezvous ignite a passionate romance.
After more than two dozen documentaries and short films, Avetisyan's two feature films "Tevanik" and "The Last Inhabitant" have received worldwide recognition by participating in international film festivals and film markets in Cannes, Los Angeles, Venice, Shanghai and Toronto. "Tevanik" has received over ten awards and most recently "The Last Inhabitant" won Best Feature Film at the Scandinavian International Film Festival 2018.
