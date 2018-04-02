// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army plans to take Al-Quneitra province in country's southwest

Syrian army plans to take Al-Quneitra province in country's southwest
April 2, 2018 - 14:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - With their military operations in the East Ghouta coming to an end, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been mobilizing their troops in the country's south for what is expected to be their next major offensive, Al-Masdar News reports.

Units from the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th, 7th, and 9th divisions have already been redeployed to the southern provinces of Dara’a and Al-Quneitra; however, several more troops are expected to head to these governorates in the coming days.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian army’s first target in southern Syria will be the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

The Syrian army is already in control of the northern part of Al-Quneitra, but the remaining towns to the south, including the provincial capital, "remain in possession of the jihadist rebels."

To capture Al-Quneitra, the Syrian army may find themselves in a tough situation, as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will be within artillery range of their units.

The IDF has targeted the Syrian army on several occasions in the past, but the military support to the Islamist rebels has only been limited in Al-Quneitra.

The offensive in the country's south by the Syrian Arab Army is expected to commence in early May.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syrian Army eyes Al-Quneitra province in southwest Syria
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
Drug-resistant tuberculosis in focus of new significant MSF study
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for April 2, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Former Utah Senator urges recognition of Karabakh “Seven states have already recognized the Republic of Artsakh through legislative resolutions. We should be next,” Barton says.
Turkey issues arrest warrant for Armenian journalist Hayko Bagdat Hayyko Bagdat, in his column, wrote that Erdogan targeted journalists as “traitors,” and “collaborators of foreigners.”
Lung cancer drug could kill off lobular breast tumors A drug used to treat lung cancer could also work for more than 7,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year.
Two years after the Four-Day War in Karabakh The clashes which began in the wee hours of April 2, lasted four days and were later dubbed the Four-Day War or the April War.