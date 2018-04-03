// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran's defense chief arrives in Moscow

Iran's defense chief arrives in Moscow
April 3, 2018 - 15:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Minister of Defense arrived in the Russian capital on Tuesday, April 3 to participate in the VII Moscow Conference on International Security, IRNA reports.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami is to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, also scheduled to make a speech on the first day of the conference.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has organized a regular Conference on International Security, which will be held in Moscow on 4-5, wrote the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

This year the Conference will be focused on the defeat of terrorists in Syria.

Security issues facing Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America will also be in the spotlight of the forum.

The phenomenon of “soft power”, as a tool to pursue military-political objectives, will also be addressed at a special session of the event.

Related links:
IRNA. Iranian defense minister arrives in Moscow
 Top stories
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Drug-resistant tuberculosis in focus of new significant MSF study
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Putin says Russia will launch mission to Mars in 2019
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for April 3, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Lithuania parliament to soon ratify EU-Armenia deal The Lithuanian foreign minister will introduce the new agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union to the government.
Armenian diplomats to travel to Colombia visa-free According to the document, the lack of diplomatic representations in each country complicates the process of acquiring visas.
Levon Aronian draws round 3 game against Viswanathan Anand Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 3 game against India’s Viswanathan Anand at the Grenke Chess Classic.
North Korea foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho left Pyongyang for Beijing and will visit Azerbaijan and Russia shortly thereafter.