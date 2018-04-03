Iran's defense chief arrives in Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Minister of Defense arrived in the Russian capital on Tuesday, April 3 to participate in the VII Moscow Conference on International Security, IRNA reports.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami is to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, also scheduled to make a speech on the first day of the conference.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has organized a regular Conference on International Security, which will be held in Moscow on 4-5, wrote the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

This year the Conference will be focused on the defeat of terrorists in Syria.

Security issues facing Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America will also be in the spotlight of the forum.

The phenomenon of “soft power”, as a tool to pursue military-political objectives, will also be addressed at a special session of the event.