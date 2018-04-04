Google Maps adds 39 new languages, including Armenian

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Maps is adding 39 new languages — spoken by an estimated 1.25 billion people worldwide — including Armenian, the company said in a blog post.

Among the newly-added languages are Afrikaans, Bosnian, Burmese, Croatian, Filipino, Finnish, Georgian, Hebrew, Icelandic, Khmer, Lao, Malay, Mongolian, Norwegian, Persian, Swahili, Swedish, Turkish, Zulu and dozens of others.

Fourteen years ago, Google Maps looked a lot different, and it was only in English. When you fast forward to now, and now more than 1 billion people use Google Maps to discover new places, find the best driving, biking, and walking routes, and get things done in the real world.