Henrikh Mkhitaryan says determined to become an Arsenal legend
April 5, 2018 - 11:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he is determined to turn Arsenal’s ailing fortunes around and become a Gunners legend, FourFourTwo reports.
The Armenian playmaker arrived from Manchester United in January as part of a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez, following a stop-start 18-month spell at Old Trafford.
Eager to make an early impression at the Emirates Stadium, the 29-year-old assisted three goals on his home debut against Everton as Arsene Wenger’s men obliterated the Toffees 5-1.
Mkhitaryan’s first Arsenal goal helped see off Milan in the last 16 and set up a quarter-final with CSKA Moscow, and the Armenian says he is focused on adding more trophies to the Gunners’ cabinet.
“I want to write my name into Arsenal’s history and have my name as a legend here,” says the midfielder. “I want to score goals, make assists and win trophies to make the fans happy.”
The former Shakhtar Donetsk string-puller reveals that he didn’t need to think twice about relocating to north London, because he was keen to be part of an attack-minded Gunners team.
“When I heard I could swap Man United for Arsenal, I said, ‘Yes, I want to do that’, I didn’t think twice. It’s important for me to play in an offensive team.
“I couldn’t have imagined a better start. I'd missed playing offensively. I joined Arsenal because Wenger wanted me, not because he wanted to replace Sanchez. We are different players and characters, with different abilities and skills, so I'll try my best to do everything for the club.”
