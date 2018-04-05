Armenia president-elect relieved from UK ambassador’s post
April 5, 2018 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
A corresponding decree was on Thursday, April 5 posted on the website of the incumbent head of state.
Elected by the National Assembly on March 2, Sarkissian will assume presidency on April 9 when Serzh Sargsyan’s term as president expires.
The current president, meanwhile, is widely expected to become Armenia’s next prime minister as the country is making a transition to a parliamentary system of government.
